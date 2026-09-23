'India, China Should Regard Each Other As Friends And Opportunities,' Says Consul General Qin Jie In Mumbai; Hails Modi-Xi Meet On BRICS Sidelines

Mumbai: Pointing to expanding bilateral trade and cross-sector cooperation, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Qin Jie welcomed the positive momentum in India-China ties following the recent summit between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Of course, they talked a lot about how we can cooperate and work together to push forward greater cooperation. Meanwhile, there is a lot of cooperation and talks focusing on how to enhance and strengthen bilateral relations,” Qin said while addressing a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday.

Held at the Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, Swapnil Thorat, Head of the Mumbai Branch Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), was the chief guest at the event.

India, China should regard each other as 'friends and opportunities'

The Consul General stressed upon four points to further deepen cooperation between India and China.

“Number one is we need to look at each other and regard each other as friends and opportunities so that we can face a turbulent world together,” Qin said. “Number two, we should always put development as the priority in our two countries,” he added.

“The third is with China and India; there are problems, but we have confidence to overcome them with our political wisdom, with mutual respect and mutual understanding,” he said.

On the fourth point, Qin said India and China should contribute more to global growth.

“India and China, the two biggest countries in terms of population, economic growth and market potential should do things better to contribute more to global growth, especially leading the global south to contribute to a better world,” he said.

Flurry of official exchanges

Qin said there had been several exchanges between India and China in the past few months, with ministers and officials meeting for different purposes.

“Our ministers and my officials have been meeting each other for different purposes for different goals. For example, we have meetings with our external foreign affairs ministers, our finance ministers, and also ecology and science and technology,” he said.

Referring to China taking over the chairmanship of BRICS next year, Qin said that would open up another opportunity to strengthen the bilateral ties,

“So I think that is a very good opportunity to further strengthen and deepen our bonds,” he said.

Trade, youth and business cooperation

Speaking about economic ties, Qin said bilateral trade had recorded strong growth. “In terms of trade and business, there is equally important progress. In the first six months, we saw very strong growth in bilateral trade,” he said.

“The number reached $92 billion,” Qin added. “From April to August, we saw about 39, close to 40 per cent of growth (in exports) from India to China. And the momentum is still growing,” he said.

Qin also highlighted the role of young people in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“So we can see a lot of activities going on, a lot of potential is there, and we hope more and more youth in China and India can become creatives,” he said. Qin said he recently travelled and met young people in colleges, universities and secondary schools.

“In the past month, I have also been travelling. I met a lot of friends, especially young friends in colleges and universities, even in secondary schools,” the Consul General said.

Qin also highlighted the role of Chinese companies working in India and their contribution to local schools.

“When I met our companies who have been working here for many years, some of them have been helping local schools to develop,” he said. “They have been building classrooms and computer centres. I'm very encouraged and very happy about this. And I encourage my fellow colleagues from the countries to do more.”

Qin said he believed the two countries could work through existing problems and achieve greater cooperation.

“I want to believe that between China and India, we will find the wisdom to tackle the problems in the middle of cooperation and help each other to achieve more,” he said. “China-India friendship and cooperation do not only benefit our two countries but also the whole world.”

“And I hope with the help of all our delegates here, not only in Mumbai, but also within China and India, we can contribute better to a better world, a more peaceful, more prosperous community,” he added.

Thorat recalls historical links between India and China

MEA diplomat Thorat highlighted the long history of interaction between India and China, saying the relationship between the two countries had deep historical roots.

“The relationship between India and China has a deep historical note. Long before the modern international system was even born, the two great civilisations had much in common,” Thorat said.

Echoing Qin's thoughts, the MEA official said, “India and China are two of the world's most populous nations and two major emerging economies.”

Emphasising on the artistic legacy of the historical interactions and exchanges between the societies, religions and regions that had influenced culture, Thorat said, “A stable, connectable and amicable relationship between our two countries serves not only an interest of our combined population of nearly 2.8 billion people but also contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the wider region and the world.”

The Indian diplomat also sounded optimistic about deepening ties with China on several front.

“As we look to the future, there is a consistency between our two countries in terms of exchanges in various fields such as culture, leisure, science, technology, business, healthcare, and tourism,” Thorat said. “To realise this potential, it is important that the development of such an environment is conducive, predictable, and sustainable.”