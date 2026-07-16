After UK, Australia Moves, South Korea Plans Social Media Curbs For Minors | X - @beltanews

Seoul, July 16: South Korea's media watchdog said Thursday it is considering restricting social media access for children aged 14 years and younger amid growing concerns over excessive use of such platforms.

Kim Jong-cheol, chairman of the Korea Media and Communications Commission, made the remarks during a policy briefing at Cheong Wa Dae, highlighting that excessive social media use among teenagers is a global issue.

"We are reviewing, in phases, a plan to restrict children under 14 years of age from creating accounts on social media platforms, and limiting exposure to designs and algorithms that could encourage excessive use of such platforms for teens aged 14 to 19," Kim said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"There are around seven related pieces of legislation proposed at the National Assembly," he added.

Read Also Britain Bans Social Media For Under-16s In Major Online Safety Crackdown

Concerns Over Past Restrictions

Kim, however, acknowledged that the issue requires careful consideration, recalling the Shutdown Law introduced in 2011, which prohibited minors under 16 from accessing online games between midnight and 6 am.

The decade-old legislation was eventually scrapped in January 2022 after concerns that the law infringed upon basic rights and negatively affected the gaming and culture industry.

The latest proposal from the media watchdog comes amid governments in several countries taking legislative steps to restrict children's and teenagers' access to social media platforms.

The European Union said it will present legislation restricting children's access to such platforms after the summer. Australia also became the first country in the world to ban those under 16 from owning a social media account.

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Global Social Media Curbs

Earlier in June, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to ban social media access for children below 16 years, calling it a "big step" for the country. Starmer said the government plans to pass regulations before Christmas, with protections expected to come into force in spring 2027.

While announcing the move, Starmer said social media was making children in the UK "unhappy and unsafe" and that children deserved better. He said the decision was taken after reviewing available evidence.

In a video shared on X, Starmer said, "Every parent wants the best for their kids. And that's what being a parent means. And for me, for my two kids, all I've ever wanted, hand on heart, is for them to be safe and for them to be happy and the rest is up to them. But you know, I think back to when I was growing up, and I have to say, I think we had it easier. These days, kids have to find their feet in a world that changes so quickly, where technology intrudes into every area of their lives. And we know that harms them."

"The response from parents in the consultation has been absolutely clear. Thousands of parents say their children are addicted to social media. It can leave them trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling that displaces play, sleep, and time with the family. It can harm their mental health and frankly, parents need our support on this. That is why today the government has decided to ban social media access for children under 16. It's a big step for our country. , fairer Britain," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)