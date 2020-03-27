After repeatedly calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus', Donald Trump says he is 'working closely' with Xi Jinping

After repeatedly calling the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the 'Chinese virus', US President Donald Trump resorted to using the actual name of the virus on Friday after US overtook China to record the most number of coronavirus cases in the world.
"Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect! (sic)," Trump tweeted.
Naturally, Trump's tweet did not go down well with others. Here is how people reacted
The US has reported 82,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m., US Eastern Time on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The country has surpassed China to become the nation with most COVID-19 cases in the world, according to the CSSE.
The nationwide tally grew over 10,000 cases in less than five hours. The state of New York has become the epicentre of the country's outbreak with 37,802 cases reported. New Jersey and California have reported 6,876 and 3,802 cases, respectively, Xinhua reported citing the CSSE.
