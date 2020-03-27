After repeatedly calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus', Donald Trump says he is 'working closely' with Xi Jinping

After repeatedly calling the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the 'Chinese virus', US President Donald Trump resorted to using the actual name of the virus on Friday after US overtook China to record the most number of coronavirus cases in the world.

"Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect! (sic)," Trump tweeted.