After JNU, Pak students chant 'azaadi' slogans against Imran Khan

You must remember the 'aazadi' slogans raised by the then Jawaharlal Nehru University Student President Kanhaiya Kumar in the university in 2016. Well, similar slogans have been now raised across the border.

Pakistani journalist Rehmat Shah on November 18 posted a video of students chanting ‘azaadi’ in the country. The clip is of the Faiz Literary Festival in Lahore and the students are demanding 'aazadi' i.e, 'freedom' from the Imran Khan government, patriarchy and police brutality.