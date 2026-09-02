After India Rejects Hague Tribunal Ruling, Pakistan Says Indus Waters Treaty Remains ‘Fully Applicable And Binding’

'No Jurisdiction': India Rejects 'Illegally Constituted' Court Of Arbitration's Indus Waters Treaty Award | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pakistan on Wednesday urged India to engage in “constructive” dialogue over the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), days after New Delhi rejected a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague and questioned the tribunal’s legitimacy.

According to PTI, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the arbitration court had reaffirmed that the treaty remained fully applicable and legally binding. He said Pakistan would take all possible measures to ensure that the ruling was implemented.

Andrabi said Islamabad remained committed to implementing the treaty “in its entirety and in good faith” in accordance with its language and provisions. He also called on India to adopt a similar approach and adhere to the agreement’s legal framework.

The dispute intensified after India suspended the treaty and Pakistan approached the Permanent Court of Arbitration in March 2026, seeking a ruling on the agreement’s status. India has since rejected the tribunal’s decision.

The issue also featured at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for action against countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and stressed the need to dismantle terrorist networks.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, described water as the region’s “lifeline” and said it should never be used as a weapon.