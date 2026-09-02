Pakistan’s Food Crisis Deepens, Families Cut Essential Consumption

Rising food prices are forcing Pakistani families to cut milk, meat and wheat consumption. |

Rising food prices in Pakistan are forcing households to cut their consumption of essential items, including milk, meat, wheat, rice and tea, according to a report citing official data.

The pressure on household budgets is now changing daily diets, with families buying smaller quantities and replacing expensive products with cheaper alternatives.

Consumption Of Key Foods Falls

A Pakistani news website, citing Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data, reported that household consumption of several essential food items declined over the six years ending 2024-25.

Families are consuming less wheat, rice, meat, milk and tea than they did earlier. The trend indicates that inflation is affecting not only household finances but also the quality and quantity of food on people’s plates.

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Many households are increasingly purchasing items according to immediate needs and reducing expenditure on relatively expensive foods.

Food Insecurity Worsens

The proportion of households unable to access adequate food rose sharply during the period.

In 2018-19, around 15.92 percent of households faced inadequate food availability. The figure increased to 24.35 percent in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the share of households experiencing severe food shortages more than doubled from 2.37 percent to 5.04 percent.

However, food insecurity does not necessarily mean that every affected household is starving or malnourished. It signals difficulty in consistently obtaining adequate and nutritious food.

Ghee Consumption Rises

Unlike other major food items, monthly ghee consumption increased from 690 grams to 1.25 kilograms, a rise of about 81 percent.

The data alone, however, cannot establish that inflation caused this increase. Changes in household income, food prices, preferences and substitution patterns must also be considered.

Urban Families Also Affected

Food insecurity remains more severe in rural areas, but urban households have not escaped the strain.

Amid increasing living costs, families are cutting quantities and choosing more affordable products.

Pakistan therefore faces a challenge beyond ensuring food availability. It must also improve affordability so households can regularly access sufficient, nutritious food without further damaging their already stretched budgets.