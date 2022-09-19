After canceling twice, NASA will attempt to launch Artemis-1 moon rocket for third time on September 27

Artemis-1 | NASA

NASA's third attempt at launching the Artemis-1 mission to the moon is scheduled for September 27, but before its launch, NASA will check and have a tanking operation to check leaks.

Teams will test adding super-cooled fuel to the #Artemis I rocket on Sept. 21 to confirm repairs to an interface for this flight test around the Moon.@NASAArtemis leaders will preview the test in a teleconference on Sept. 19 at 11:30am ET (15:30 UTC): https://t.co/5e8Oe0vO0v pic.twitter.com/tXsywzl2B9 — NASA (@NASA) September 16, 2022

This tanking operation involves where the rocket will be involved with fuel that will be used to push the Artemis-1 mission towards the Moon, setting the stage for upcoming crewed lunar exploration missions.

The third attempt of Artemis-1 is scheduled for September 27. However, this mission can get a green signal only if the tanking operation succeeds. If the launch is delayed, then the next backup launch is scheduled for October 2.

After removing the ground and rocket-side plates from the interface, known as a quick disconnect, for the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line, NASA reported that the Artemis team had replaced the seals on the Space Launch System rocket's core stage linked to the liquid hydrogen leak.