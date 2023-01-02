After attack threat, Taliban official takes dig at Islamabad with a pic of Pak's surrender to India in 1971

After attack threat, Afghanistan Dy PM takes dig at Islamabad with a pic of Pak's surrender to India in 1971 | Twitter

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's statement had threatened of targeting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistn (TTP) hideouts inside Afghanistan and now Afghanistan has reacted to this threat message. Ahmad Yasir, a Taliban leader took a dig at Pakistan with a picture of Pakistan’s surrender to India in 1971.

Yasir's tweet read “Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India."

The picture Yasir tweeted shows Pakistani Army’s commander Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi accepting defeat and signing the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ in Dhaka in the presence of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian and Bangladesh Forces in Eastern Theatre Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in 1971.

The broken ceasefire and the attacks

TTP is allied with the Taliban, which seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks in Pakistan since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November last year.

The year 2022 ended with the deadliest month for Pakistan's security personnel in over a decade, said an Islamabad-based think tank as it pointed to the emergence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the biggest threat to the country.

In its annual report released on Saturday, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said Pakistan security forces lost at least 282 personnel during 2022 in attacks that included IED ambushes, suicide attacks, and raids on security posts, mostly in the Pakistan-Afghan border regions.