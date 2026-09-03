After 1,000+ Deaths, Nepal Moves To Rebuild Flood Warning System Near China Border: Report

Drone visuals of devastation in Devighat, Nuwakot | Representation Image/ ANI

Nepal is reportedly moving to rebuild its flood and landslide early-warning system after last week’s devastating disaster, with authorities planning to install seismic sensors, cameras and a satellite-based communication link near the country’s border with China.

Equipment installed at Timure

According to a Reuters report, equipment is already being installed at Timure, a border area where a collapsing glacier unleashed a massive torrent of mud, water and rocks through mountain valleys. The disaster killed more than 1,000 people in Nepal, while the combined death toll in Nepal and China has reached at least 1,114, with nearly 4,000 people still missing.

The planned system will use a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) satellite connection to ensure monitoring stations remain operational even if mobile networks fail. Authorities hope the system will provide real-time information on river discharge and allow officials to quickly send SMS alerts to communities at risk.

Gauging stations failed during floods

The move follows the failure of at least four gauging stations near the border during last week’s floods. Officials said an earlier warning system had sensors and monitoring stations but was not adequately monitored, meaning authorities were unaware when equipment stopped transmitting after being swept away.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has begun setting up replacement monitoring stations and cameras, while officials have surveyed potential locations by helicopter.

Further landslide risks remain

Although two barrier lakes formed by the glacial collapse have already drained, authorities remain concerned about unstable terrain and the possibility of further landslides.

Officials said a new warning system could provide downstream communities with only a few minutes to respond to another sudden flood, but even that limited window could prove crucial.