'I See Floods In Nepal': Pastor's Old Video Goes Viral After Devastating Flash Floods

A video of a pastor appearing to predict floods in Nepal has gone viral on social media following the devastating flash floods that struck the Himalayan nation last week.

Pastor's video resurfaces

The video, shared on YouTube on June 12, 2026, by the channel YESHUA GOSPEL MINISTRIES, features Pastor Perez Ndi making a series of predictions about Nepal. A portion of the over four-minute video, in which he speaks about floods and homes being submerged, has attracted widespread attention after the August 26 disaster.

At around the 1:26 mark, the pastor says: “I see flood, I saw water, people’s houses buried under water in Nepal. Pray for the nation of Nepal.”

He also speaks about possible forest fires, earthquakes, political turmoil and illness in Nepal.

Flash floods devastate Nepal

His remarks have resurfaced after flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Chinese border on August 26. Reports citing the latest figures put the combined death toll in Nepal and neighbouring China at 1,003, including 987 deaths in Nepal and 16 in China. Nearly 4,500 people are reportedly still missing.

The US Geological Survey said the flooding was triggered by a glacial collapse. Reports said there was no rainfall in the area at the time, leaving residents with little or no warning.

Video sparks online reactions

The pastor's video has since sparked numerous reactions online, with some users describing the apparent prediction as “shocking”, while others said it was difficult to believe.

“Flash flood happened Aug 26, 2026. Praying for Nepal,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Lord, have mercy on Nepal!”

Claims remain unverified

However, the authenticity and context of the purported prediction, as well as any connection between the video and the subsequent disaster, could not be independently verified.