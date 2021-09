Taliban’s Mullah Baradar met with Martin Griffiths, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, on Sunday at the foreign ministry in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem tweeted.

Griffiths said the UN will continue to support Afghanistan and extend cooperation in this crisis.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:36 PM IST