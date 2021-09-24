Afghanistan: Taliban government wants to 'co-exist with all the nations', says acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Kabul: Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of the newly-formed Taliban government in Afghanistan, said that the country wants to have friendly relations with the international community, including the neighbouring and regional nations.

"The Islamic Emirate wants to have friendly relations with the international community and co-exist with all the nations including the neighbouring states. This is our message," Xinhua news agency quoted Muttaqi as saying while addressing a ceremony in Kabul on Thursday.

Muttaqi also said that Afghanistan will not be used against any country and the new administration will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against anyone.

"A peaceful and stable Afghanistan is for the benefit of the neighbouring states, the region and the world at large," he said.

He however, noted that exerting pressure on Afghanistan will not benefit anyone. After taking over Kabul on August 15, the Taliban announced a caretaker government on September 7.

Muttaqi also called on Afghans to unite and rebuild the country including its economy with goodwill, brotherhood and unity.

He added that the government wanted to complete the works of stopped projects. "We are trying to provide work opportunities for people. We calls all refugees to return to their homeland, now security ensured in the country & there is no fear regarding investments," he said.

Also addressing the ceremony, acting Minister of Commerce and Industries Nurudin Azizi vowed to spare no effort in boosting trade relations with the countries and stabilising economy.

"In consultations and cooperation with concerned entities, economic experts and businessmen would do our best to stabilise the country's economy, alleviate poverty and build a self-sufficient Afghanistan," said Azizi.

The Taliban has also reopened the Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan for trade activities, as per Pakistani Frontier Corps (FC) on Thursday deployed at the border.

"Long waiting queues of stalled trade vehicles are seen on both sides of the border as the border was closed and clearance process was suspended. After clearance process resumed for trade vehicles, the issue of traffic jam at the Torkham border was addressed," said FC officials, reported The News.

It is been more than a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

