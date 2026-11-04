Afghanistan Road Accident Kills 3, Injures 4 In Balkh As 3 Highway Crashes Claim 10 Lives In Six Days | X - SadiqullahAfgha

Kabul, Nov 4: At least three commuters lost their lives and four others sustained injuries, some critically, due to a road accident in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, the provincial police office said in a statement on Wednesday.

High-Speed Collision In Balkh Province

The mishap took place after two high-speed cars collided along the highway linking the capital Kabul to northern provinces, killing three individuals at the scene and injuring four others, according to the statement.

The statement attributed the incident to reckless driving. All the injured have been transferred to the nearby health facilities for treatment, though most remain in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

د کندهار ـ کابل پر لویه لار د غزني اړوند د روضي کوتل په سیمه کي د یوه نظامي انټرنشنل او ویډز موټرو ترمنځ ټکر سوی، اته یې مړه کړي.د غزني ولایت مقام ویاند وايي، په مړو سویو کي یوه ښځه، څلور کوچنیان او درې نارینه شامل دي. https://t.co/9Rd6J2lOHg — Sadiqullah Afghan (@SadiqullahAfgha) November 4, 2026

Fatal Highway Collision In Laghman

On November 1, at least two people were killed and three others injured in a highway collision in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, the provincial police office reported.

The accident took place when a Hino truck collided with a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the Azizkhan Kas region, along the highway linking the capital Kabul to the eastern provinces on November 1, according to the police statement.

Reckless driving was cited as the primary cause of the incident, said the office, adding that the injured were taken to the Laghman provincial hospital for treatment, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Road Accidents Remain A Persistent Issue

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent issue in war-torn Afghanistan, often attributed to deteriorating road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures amid challenging terrain and limited infrastructure.

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Deadly Bus-Tanker Collision In Baghlan

On October 30, five commuters were killed and 20 others injured, some of them critically, when a passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, the official Bakhtar News Agency reported.

The deadly accident occurred on the Salang Highway and was attributed to driver negligence, the media outlet reported, adding that all the injured were taken to nearby health centres for treatment.

Bakhtar provided no further details, saying that an investigation into the incident was underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)