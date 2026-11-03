Speeding SUV Crashes Into Bengaluru Kebab Shop, 3 Suffer Burns As Hot Oil Splashes On Them - VIDEO

Three people suffered severe burn injuries after a speeding luxury SUV rammed into several parked motorcycles before crashing into a roadside kebab centre near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru on October 28. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has gone viral on social media.

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The accident took place at Halevooramma Kebab Centre in Hommadevanahalli when a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (KA05-MR-3925), allegedly travelling at high speed, lost control and ploughed into the parked two-wheelers before crashing into the shop.

CCTV captures SUV crashing into shop

CCTV footage from outside the eatery shows the black SUV approaching after hitting the motorcycles, sending dust and debris flying before coming to a halt against the shopfront. Several people can be seen scattering as the vehicle crashes into the establishment, while motorcycles and other objects are knocked over.

Another CCTV camera inside the kebab centre captures the moment of impact, with dust, steam and debris filling the premises. Tables and benches are displaced, utensils and other items are scattered across the floor, while people inside rush away from the cooking area amid the chaos.

Three injured by splashing hot oil

The impact reportedly caused hot oil used for frying kebabs to splash onto three people inside the shop. The injured have been identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh. They sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Bannerghatta police have taken the driver, identified as Sajina Begum, and the SUV into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is underway.