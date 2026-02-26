 Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Pakistan 'In Response To Repeated Provocations' - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Pakistan 'In Response To Repeated Provocations' - VIDEO

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Pakistan 'In Response To Repeated Provocations' - VIDEO

Taliban authorities said they launched retaliatory operations against Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line after Pakistan’s February 22 airstrikes. Over nine Pakistani troops were reportedly severely injured. Afghan officials also claimed dozens of civilians were killed in earlier strikes. Pakistan has not confirmed the Taliban’s claims.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
X

Taliban authorities on Thursday said they were carrying out retaliatory strikes against Pakistan in response to Pakistani airstrikes conducted on February 22, according to the Associated Press (AP). While details regarding casualties or the scale of the confrontation remain unclear, according to news 18, over nine Pakistani troops are believed to be severely injured in the Afghan attack on security checkpoints.

"In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line," Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.

The statement marks an escalation in tensions between the two Islamic countries. According to Afghan officials, dozens of civilians, including women and children, were reported killed on Sunday in airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in two Afghan provinces bordering Pakistan.

He further said, Taliban forces have fortified large stretches along the Durand Line with advanced laser systems, asserting that these capabilities would "effortlessly annihilate" enemy mobile units under cover of darkness.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
Read Also
Afghanistan Warns Pakistan Of 'Timely, Calculated Response' After Airstrikes In Paktika, Nangarhar
article-image

He further added that Afghan fighters had captured multiple Pakistani military posts. Pakistan is yet to confirm the claims.

Follow us on