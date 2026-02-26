Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Pakistan 'In Response To Repeated Provocations' - VIDEO

X

Taliban authorities on Thursday said they were carrying out retaliatory strikes against Pakistan in response to Pakistani airstrikes conducted on February 22, according to the Associated Press (AP). While details regarding casualties or the scale of the confrontation remain unclear, according to news 18, over nine Pakistani troops are believed to be severely injured in the Afghan attack on security checkpoints.

"In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line," Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.

The statement marks an escalation in tensions between the two Islamic countries. According to Afghan officials, dozens of civilians, including women and children, were reported killed on Sunday in airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in two Afghan provinces bordering Pakistan.

He further said, Taliban forces have fortified large stretches along the Durand Line with advanced laser systems, asserting that these capabilities would "effortlessly annihilate" enemy mobile units under cover of darkness.

He further added that Afghan fighters had captured multiple Pakistani military posts. Pakistan is yet to confirm the claims.

