Afghanistan Warns Pakistan Of 'Timely, Calculated Response' After Airstrikes In Paktika, Nangarhar

The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has warned of a “timely, appropriate and calculated response” following Pakistani military airstrikes in Paktika and Nangarhar provinces.

Strong Protest Over ‘Sovereignty Violation’

In a strongly worded statement, the ministry described the strikes as a blatant violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighbourliness, and Islamic values.

The Defence Ministry alleged that the attacks targeted civilian and religious centres, calling them evidence of Pakistan’s intelligence and security failures. It added that such “repeated acts of aggression will never conceal their failures.”

Kabul Claims Civilian Casualties

According to Kabul, residential areas were hit during the operation, resulting in the deaths of several civilians and injuries to many others. The Afghan government claimed that “dozens of people” were killed or wounded in the bombardment.

Pakistan Defends Strikes

Islamabad, however, maintained that the strikes were aimed at Afghan-based “terrorist groups” allegedly responsible for a recent spate of suicide attacks inside Pakistan.

Tensions remain high along the volatile border between the two neighbouring countries.