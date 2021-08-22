Afghanistan crisis|'Accept Taliban, do not support them': Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's brother

While Afghanistan continues to face crisis under Taliban's rule, Hashmat Ghani, the brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday told that he had "accepted" the Taliban to avoid instability, and that he had chosen to stay in the country to help in the transition period, but had not offered the group his "support".

According to a NDTV report, Hashmat said that these were "very different things" and that his acceptance was to spare his country further political and economic problems - which he said had been underlined by the "devastating" departure of business leaders - following the Taliban taking control.

Mr Ghani's remarks comes after a video of him apparently pledging support to a Taliban presenting itself as a moderate version of the brutal group that ruled 1996-2001 was tweeted this week.

"I have accepted the Taliban but do not support them... 'supporting' is a very strong word. What happens once they are in control... that remains to be seen," Mr Ghani said further.

"Will there be a bloodbath (after the remaining American forces leave)? I don't think so. Taliban have shown courtesy to Afghan businesses. They keep saying they will allow women to work, we hear this from senior leaders... we hope they will," he said.

"They (the Taliban) know security. They can handle that very well, but a government is more than security, and that's where the educated classes can help. I stayed back... to convince the educated and business community not to leave... The departure of business leaders is devastating," he said further.

Mr Ghani reiterated the Taliban's promise to allow basic human rights, specifically for women, and said he hoped that senior leaders will act on this once a functioning government is formed.

Further he also hit out at Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has joined hands with Ahmad Massoud, the son of an anti-Taliban fighter, to lead a military resistance that claims to have re-captured three districts in the northern part of the country. He also went on to call him an "idiot" and said he had led his brother - against whom he claimed an assassination plot - astray. He also denied reports he stole money before fleeing.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul last Sunday following a staggeringly quick, and relatively bloodless rout of major cities in a 10-day period that followed the withdrawal of western troops.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:48 PM IST