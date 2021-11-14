e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:54 PM IST

Afghanistan: 2 former government security officials gunned down by unknown assailants

District official Mohammad Nazir has confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the case.
ANI
Photo: Representative Image

Two former Afghan government security officials were killed on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Takhar province.

Unknown armed men gunned down two people in Khawja Ghar district of the northern Takhar province, said locals, reported Xinhua.

District official Mohammad Nazir has confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the case. Provincial officials have yet to make comment.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:54 PM IST
