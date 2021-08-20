Afghan female pop star Aryana Sayeed confirms escape from Taliban rule

Advertisement

Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed has confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. “I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul,” Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

As women and girls plead for their livelihoods under strict Taliban rule, Sayeed, 36, who had recently starred as a judge on a singing competition show on Afghan television, told reporters she left via US cargo jet, reported New York Post.

“Aryana Sayeed in 2015 sang at a stadium, breaking 3 taboos: 1-Singing as a woman 2-Not wearing hijab. 3-Entering a stadium as a woman, which was forbidden under the Taliban. Now, all of those have turned into a dream,” tweeted one of the human rights activist.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:57 PM IST