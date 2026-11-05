 Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin To Rome Diverted To French Military Base After Bomb Threat
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Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin To Rome Diverted To French Military Base After Bomb Threat

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in Evreux, western France, on Thursday following a bomb threat. French authorities said they were monitoring the situation. The diversion comes amid a series of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines across Europe this week, triggering flight diversions and security checks.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin To Rome Diverted To French Military Base After Bomb Threat
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin To Rome Diverted To French Military Base After Bomb Threat | X @flightradar24

Paris: A flight from Ireland to Italy was diverted to a military air base in western France on Thursday because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said.

The flight is headed to the base in Evreux in Normandy. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said that it's following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released.

Flight tracking sites showed that the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory and made several loops before heading toward Evreux.

Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said.

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The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured.

Such threats aren't a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of “disruption,” like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps — even as authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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