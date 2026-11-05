US Midterm Rout: Pressure Mounts On Pete Hegseth To Resign

Pete Hegseth | X

Pressure is mounting on US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to resign following the Republican Party's electoral setback in the midterm elections, with Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress amid growing public anger over the Iran war. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has renewed his call for Hegseth to step down, warning that he would otherwise revive impeachment proceedings against him.

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In a post on X on Wednesday, Massie said he would not reintroduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth only if the latter resigned. "There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," he wrote.

Massie threatens renewed impeachment proceedings

Massie had filed a 34-page impeachment resolution against Hegseth in September, accusing him of abusing his authority by launching military operations against Iran without congressional approval. The resolution also raised concerns over US military operations in Yemen, Venezuela and other territories. The earlier effort stalled before reaching a formal House vote.

According to CNN, Massie intends to push for a House vote when lawmakers return for the next session, with Republican insiders anticipating that the measure could clear the chamber.

Democrats intensify calls for removal

Democrats have also intensified demands for Hegseth's removal. Congressman Jason Crow described him as incompetent, arguing that his continued leadership puts American service members at greater risk. New York Congressman Patrick Ryan said impeachment would be among the party's first priorities when Congress reconvenes.

However, President Donald Trump backed Hegseth, saying he was doing a "very good job". The Pentagon also maintained that Hegseth was "100 per cent committed" to leading the department until the end of Trump's term.

Republican senator warns of reckoning

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, meanwhile, warned that Hegseth faced a reckoning, citing his strained relationship with lawmakers and its impact on defence spending negotiations.

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