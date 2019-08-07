Action against banned outfits key to exiting FATF list: US

Islamabad: The US has asked Pakistan to show tangible and satisfactory actions against banned organisations and their leaderships to pacify more countries towards supporting its case to move out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

A US delegation was in Islamabad to have an independent assessment of steps, actions and measures identified during the Florida meetings of the FATF in June this year and the progress made by Pakistan since then, reports Dawn News. The delegation met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday.