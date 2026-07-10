'A Very Big Day': US President Trump Reacts As Palm Beach Airport Officially Bears His Name | X @TrumpDailyPosts & File Pic

West Palm Beach (US): A South Florida airport officially changed its name on Thursday to the President Donald J Trump International Airport.

Signs for the Palm Beach International Airport have been removed, while new signage goes up.

"Because an entire airport transformation doesn't happen overnight, you'll notice a combination of both our classic look and our new brand elements coexisting while traveling through the terminal over the next several weeks," airport officials said in a Facebook post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Israel Warned Of Fresh Iranian Plot To Assassinate Trump Before US Renewed Attack: Report

"Trump Force One," a Boeing 757 owned by The Trump Organization, was the first plane to arrive at the airport under its new name, shortly after 5 am. The president's son, Eric Trump, was one of the passengers. The Trump family regularly uses the West Palm Beach airport when they visit President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in nearby Palm Beach. A stretch of road from the airport to Trump's estate was renamed Donald J. Trump Boulevard earlier this year.

"There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor," Eric Trump posted on X. "As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials DJT on my boarding pass." While the name change took effect Thursday, the three-letter airport code will change from PBI to DJT on August 18.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

President Trump later praised the renaming of the airport in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"A very big day in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was my Great Honor to have the Palm Beach International Airport be renamed, by a spectacular vote, The President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The Area is HOT, the Location is GREAT, and the Renovation will be SPECTACULAR. Thank you to all in Palm Beach for your Vote and your Confidence," he wrote in part, calling it "one of the Greatest and Most Spectacular Airports anywhere in the World!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation earlier this year that made the name change possible. Changing the airport's name is expected to cost as much as USD 5.5 million for new signs, branding and other updates.

Keegan Collett, who was departing the airport Thursday morning on his way to Cincinnati, said he was surprised to see the new name. He said he doesn't think Trump deserves to have an airport named after him but isn't necessarily bothered by it.

"At the end of the day, it's just the name of an airport," Collett said. "There's bigger things. I feel like it's just more of a distraction. Why even worry about it?" In Dandridge, Tennessee, on Thursday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty and Representative Tim Burchett attended a ceremony to rename the I-40 Bridge in East Tennessee to the Donald J. Trump Bridge.

Bessent said ahead of the ceremony that "no one is more deserving" of the honour of a bridge renaming than Trump.

Trump received 82 per cent of the vote in Jefferson County, where Dandridge is located, in the 2024 general election. (AP) AMJ AMJ

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)