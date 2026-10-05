‘A Huge Win’: Internet Highlights Indian Professor’s IIT Credentials After US Man Targets Her | X

An Indian professor has drawn widespread attention online after a US man allegedly targeted her in a racist social media post. The incident sparked criticism across social media, with users condemning the remarks and highlighting the professor’s academic achievements and credentials from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The whole thing began when the man, who goes by the pseudonym “Oilfield Rando” on X, began to share a list of Indian or Indian-origin professors at Montana State University.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

American man mocks Indian professor

A US man's rant against Indian faculty at an American university spectacularly backfired on social media, as social media highlighted the stellar achievements of one of the professors he singled out. The controversy began after an X user, who goes by the pseudonym Oilfield Rando, shared a list of Indian and Indian-origin professors at Montana State University. Among the names was Dr Shicali Banerjee; she is an Assistant Professor of Agriculture Process Engineering at the University. The post intended to draw attention to the numbers of Indian and Indian-origin in the American University.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post singled out the professor based on her Indian identity, prompting users to call out what they described as racist and xenophobic behaviour. As screenshots of the post circulated online, several users shifted the focus towards the professor’s professional background, pointing out her education at an IIT and her accomplishments in academia. However, the post prompted many people to praise Banerjee's academic background and IIT Bombay's reputation.

Social media users react

Several social media users pointed out that IITs are among India’s most competitive higher education institutions and have produced prominent professionals across science, technology, business and academia. Admission to the institutes is highly competitive, with candidates required to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) process.

Social media users criticised the US man for his remark over racism; others highlighted the contribution of highly qualified Indian researchers and academics to universities and research institutions in the US.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Users praise IIT credentials

“IIT is one of the most difficult colleges in THE WORLD to get into. Montana being able to recruit her is a HUGE win for them!” wrote data scientist Armand Domalewski.

Another user wrote sarcastically while reacting to the racist post, “Oh no a professor is from one of the most prestigious universities in Asia how will we ever recover.”

Another user mentioned Sundar Pichai and Sanjay Mehrotra and said, "Lol. When IITians graduate, American companies make a beeline to hire them. Sundar Pichai and Sanjay Mehrotra are IIT graduates."