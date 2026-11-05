97-Year-Old California Man Dies After Dancing To 'Stayin' Alive' At Birthday Party | Video | X @WickGoneWILD

A 97-year-old California man died at his own birthday celebration shortly after dancing to the Bee Gees' iconic disco hit “Stayin' Alive”, in what his neighbour described as a 'dramatic exit'. Vito had celebrated his 97th birthday with a Halloween-themed party last week, dancing and enjoying the evening with friends and loved ones.

Los Angeles-based baker Eden Malinoff shared the unusual yet poignant account on social media. A video from the celebration shows Vito clapping, smiling and dancing enthusiastically in a black button-down shirt and dress pants as the popular '70s track played in the background.

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Malinoff, 24, who runs a cake and cookie business, said she had prepared a red wine chocolate cake for Vito. She described him as someone who remained full of energy and enthusiasm for life despite his age, adding that she often struggled to match his zest for celebrations.

“This past week was Vito's 97th birthday, and in true Vito fashion, he wanted to celebrate by throwing a Halloween birthday rager,” said Malinoff.

“So of course I made him a cake. When I asked him the secret to living such a long life, he told me it was to never drink cheap liquor,” she continued, explaining that she made him a red wine chocolate cake in his honour.

However, the celebrations took an unexpected turn when Vito suddenly passed away shortly after guests had gathered to sing "Happy birthday". Malinoff clarified that he was not intoxicated and described the incident as a freak occurrence.

“Unfortunately, the night did not end as anticipated and Vito made a dramatic exit. But if there's any way he could have chosen to go out it would have been like this,” said Malinoff. “He was surrounded by people he loved, we were celebrating his long and full life, and I'm just so grateful I got to be a part of it.”