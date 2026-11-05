US Midterm Elections: Democrats To Push Bills To End Iran War, Reverse Trump's Tariffs

Democrats are preparing to challenge key policies of US President Donald Trump, including the ongoing war with Iran and his tariff measures, after securing control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. US Representative Ted Lieu said the party would introduce legislation to end the conflict and prevent Trump's import duties from increasing prices for American consumers.

The electoral gains will strengthen Democrats' ability to scrutinise the Trump administration, block legislation and launch investigations through congressional committees when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Democrats seek to restrict Iran war

On Iran, Democrats have repeatedly invoked the War Powers Resolution to restrict US military operations. The House had previously passed three resolutions seeking to end the conflict, but none reached Trump's desk. With control of both chambers, Democrats could renew efforts through legislation or funding restrictions. However, Trump could veto such measures, requiring Democrats to secure a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override him.

Tariffs and living costs in focus

The party also plans to challenge Trump's tariff policy, arguing that import duties increase costs for American businesses and consumers. Democrats could seek exemptions or introduce measures limiting the administration's tariff powers.

Their broader agenda includes reducing fuel, grocery and healthcare costs, restoring funding for the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, and investigating the Trump administration's policies.

Democratic leaders respond to victory

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, expected to become the next Speaker, described the results as a "stunning rebuke of MAGA extremism". Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, acknowledged that the party would have to earn voters' trust.

Trump warns of political gridlock

Trump warned that the change in congressional control could lead to political gridlock, while acknowledging that the Iran war had contributed to Republican losses.

The new congressional balance of power will take effect in January 2027. Until then, Republicans will retain control of both chambers.

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