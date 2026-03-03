 6.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning Issued
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on March 3, 2026, triggering monitoring by international agencies. India’s National Centre for Seismology confirmed the deep-origin tremor. No tsunami warning has been issued. While no major damage or casualties were reported, authorities have urged residents to remain alert for aftershocks and follow safety advisories.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian archipelago at 10:26:47 IST on March 3, 2026, prompting swift monitoring by global seismic agencies. India’s National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake, stating that it originated deep beneath the Earth’s surface within Indonesia’s seismically active zone.

The epicentre was located in a region known for frequent tectonic movements. Experts noted that while the magnitude was significant, the depth of the earthquake likely reduced the risk of severe surface destruction. Authorities in Indonesia, along with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, have not issued any tsunami alert following the tremor.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has advised residents, particularly in coastal regions, to remain alert for possible aftershocks. The country lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where multiple tectonic plates, including the Indo-Australian, Eurasian and Pacific plates, intersect, making it highly prone to seismic events.

