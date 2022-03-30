e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / World / 6 security personnel killed, 22 injured in terrorist attack on security headquarters in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

6 security personnel killed, 22 injured in terrorist attack on security headquarters in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

All roads leading to Tank district have been sealed and a search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the culprits, he added.

PTI | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Photo: Twitter Image

Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

At least six security personnel were killed and 22 others injured on Wednesday in a terrorist attack on a security headquarter located inside a fort in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior police officer said.

The terrorists attacked FC line in Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering south Waziristan, District Police officer Waqar Ahmed Khan said, adding that three attackers were also gunned down during the exchange of fire.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital, the officer said.

All roads leading to Tank district have been sealed and a search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the culprits, he added.

ALSO READ

Gunman kills five in shooting spree in Israel; third deadly attack in last week Gunman kills five in shooting spree in Israel; third deadly attack in last week
Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST