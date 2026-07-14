6 Civilians Killed As Pakistan Forces Open Fire During Clashes In PoK: Reports

At least six civilians were killed after Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire during clashes with protesters in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, further escalating tensions in the region amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

The violence broke out near Rawalakot's New Bus Terminal, where security personnel launched a crackdown on civilians protesting against the authorities, triggering fierce confrontations, NDTV reported

Six Civilians Killed in Crackdown

According to report published in NDTV, those killed included Zahid Mughal, Zafar Mughal, Arsalan Akbar, and Wajid Hayat, who was shot dead at the Matial Mira Bus Terminal in Rawalakot. Two other civilians were also killed during the clashes.

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The latest bloodshed has intensified public anger in PoJK, where protests against Islamabad have steadily grown over issues including governance, economic hardship and alleged state repression.

India Blames Pakistan's 'Systemic Exploitation'

Reacting to the violence, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the direct outcome of Pakistan's decades-long exploitation and denial of basic rights to the people of the region.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation."

He alleged that instead of addressing the concerns of the local population, Pakistani authorities had responded with excessive force.

MEA Alleges Rights Violations

Meanwhile, The MEA accused Pakistan of resorting to police brutality against protesters, including women and children, while blocking essential supplies such as food and medicines, enforcing internet blackouts, and using lethal force against unarmed civilians.

"We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds," Jaiswal said.

Protests Gain Momentum

Thousands of residents have been staging large-scale protests across PoJK over the past several weeks, initially demanding basic civic amenities and economic relief.

The movement has since evolved into a broader challenge to Islamabad's control over the region, with demonstrators accusing Pakistani authorities of neglect, repression and denying them fundamental rights.

At a recent rally in Rawalakot, protest leader Javed Iqbal criticised Pakistan's long-standing narrative on Kashmir.

"For 78 years, they sold us the 'Srinagar liberation' propaganda. That propaganda has expired. When we ask for flour, we get bullets. When we ask for electricity, we get bullets. When we ask for water, we get bullets," he said.