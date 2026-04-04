‘48 Hours Before Hell…’: US President Donald Trump’s Warning As Strait Of Hormuz Deadline Nears

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran that it has only 48 hours before "Hell will reign" down on them. | FPJ

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran that it has only 48 hours before "Hell will reign" down on them. He reminded theTehran that it had 10 days to either "make a deal" or "open up the Hormuz Strait" on March 26. However, with just two days remaining, he said, "time is running out".

Taking to truth social he said, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!", he wrote.

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On March 26, Trump claimed that he had pushed back his deadline for Iran to make a deal with US or face more attacks at Iran's request, even though Tehran has dismissed a US proposal to end the conflict as "one-sided and unfair."

Trump said Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump revealed that Iran had initially requested a seven-day extension to delay possible strikes. However, he said he chose to grant a longer, 10-day reprieve. “They said to me very nicely, through my people, ‘Could we have more time?’” Trump stated, adding that the original timeline would have expired quickly. “They asked for seven, and I said, ‘I’m going to give you 10.’”