 'Tehran Asked For 7 Days, I Gave 10': Donald Trump Extends Deadline On Iran Strikes To April 6; Says 'Talks Going Really Well'
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'Tehran Asked For 7 Days, I Gave 10': Donald Trump Extends Deadline On Iran Strikes To April 6; Says 'Talks Going Really Well'

US President Donald Trump extended the pause on potential military strikes against Iran till April 6, 2026, citing ongoing diplomatic talks. He said Tehran had requested more time and was granted a 10-day reprieve. Trump also pointed to Iran allowing oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a positive signal during negotiations.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump | X

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has extended a pause on potential US military strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, pushing the deadline to April 6, 2026, as diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump revealed that Iran had initially requested a seven-day extension to delay possible strikes. However, he said he chose to grant a longer, 10-day reprieve. “They said to me very nicely, through my people, ‘Could we have more time?’” Trump stated, adding that the original timeline would have expired quickly. “They asked for seven, and I said, ‘I’m going to give you 10.’”

The US President indicated that his decision was influenced in part by Iran’s recent actions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Tehran allowed eight oil tankers to pass through the waterway, which he described as a 'present' amid ongoing discussions. He suggested the move contributed to what he called a constructive diplomatic environment.

Earlier in the day, Trump confirmed the extension in a post on Truth Social, stating that the decision came at the request of the Iranian government. He added that negotiations were progressing positively despite skepticism from sections of the media. The pause will remain in effect until 8 pm (Eastern Time) on April 6.

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The latest development follows a series of shifting deadlines over the past week. On Monday, Trump had already ordered a five-day delay on any military action, citing very good and productive conversations with Iranian officials. He described the talks as in-depth, detailed, and constructive, expressing optimism about resolving tensions in West Asia.

Prior to that, tensions had escalated sharply after Trump issued a warning giving Iran 48 hours to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face military consequences. He had threatened to obliterate Iranian power plants if the demand was not met.

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