4 Killed After Cuban Forces Open Fire On US-Registered Speedboat Off Cuba’s Coast

Cuba: Four people were shot dead and six others injured after Cuban security forces opened fire on a Florida-registered speedboat that entered Cuban territorial waters on Wednesday, triggering a dramatic shootout just off the island’s coast. The nationalities of those killed have not yet been confirmed.

The speedboat, registered in Florida under the number FL7726SH, was intercepted near the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, part of Villa Clara province. According to Cuban authorities, border guard troops approached the vessel to identify it after it crossed into Cuban waters.

Note from the Ministry of the Interior:



On the morning of February 25, 2026, a violating speedboat was detected within Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, United States, with registration number FL7726SH, approached up to 1 nautical mile northeast of the… pic.twitter.com/AEmwtAZ4lO — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) February 25, 2026

In a statement, Cuba’s Interior Ministry said that someone aboard the speedboat fired at Cuban forces, injuring the commander of a Cuban patrol boat. Border guards then returned fire, killing four people on board the vessel. Six others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Marco Rubio Orders Probe

Reacting to the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US Embassy in Havana is working to gain access to the survivors to determine whether they are American citizens or permanent residents. “As we gather more information, we will be prepared to respond accordingly,” Rubio said, adding that Washington is seeking clarity on “exactly what happened.”

Marco Rubio's reaction to Cuba's military in after they SHOT AND KILLED 4 people on a Florida-registered American speedboat, and them using the “they fired first” excuse.



We’re gonna find out exactly what happened and independently verify, then respond accordingly. We’re gonna… pic.twitter.com/5CZt2kAzVb — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 26, 2026

US Vice President JD Vance said the White House was monitoring the situation but acknowledged that details remain limited. “It’s certainly a situation that we’re monitoring… but I can’t say more, because I just don’t know more,” he said at a separate White House event.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Cuba, as Washington has effectively blocked most oil shipments to the communist-run island. Cuba is currently facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with fuel shortages crippling daily life and economic activity.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry said the country “reaffirmed its willingness to protect its territorial waters,” stressing that national defence and sovereignty remain fundamental pillars of the Cuban state.

In the US, Florida officials called for an investigation into the incident. Republican Congressman Carlos A Gimenez, whose district includes the southern tip of Florida, said the use of lethal force against people aboard a US-registered vessel was deeply concerning and demanded accountability.