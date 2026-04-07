3 Killed After Gunfire Reported Outside Israeli Consulate In Turkey - VIDEO

Gunfire was reported outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, triggering a swift response from security personnel in Istanbul, Turkey.

Three individuals were allegedly killed during an operation carried out by Turkish Security Forces following the incident. Some security personnel sustained injuries during the response.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Initial information suggests that the gunfire occurred outside the consulate premises, though there have been no confirmed reports of injuries among staff members at the diplomatic mission.

Security in the area was tightened soon after the incident, with emergency teams deployed to secure the surroundings and assess the situation.

Turkish authorities have not yet released a detailed official statement regarding the motive behind the shooting or the identities of those involved. Investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.