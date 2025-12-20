3 Killed, 6 Injured In Knife Attack In Taiwan's Taipei, Suspect Dies After Jumping From Building | VIDEOS |

Taipei (Taiwan): At least three people were killed and six others were injured in a violent attack involving a knife and smoke grenades in Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Friday evening, according to the state-run Central News Agency (CNA). The incident triggered panic in crowded public spaces before ending with the suspect falling to his death from a department store building.

Suspect Jumped Off Building After Knife Attack

The suspect, reportedly identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, was declared dead after being taken to a hospital. Authorities confirmed that Chang jumped from the sixth floor of a building following the attack. Investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the assault.

According to local media reports, the incident began when the suspect threw a smoke grenade near an underground exit of Taipei Main Subway Station on Friday evening. The location is close to Taipei’s main railway station, one of the busiest transport hubs in the city. The sudden release of smoke caused chaos, prompting commuters and pedestrians to flee the area in panic.

After triggering confusion at the subway station, the suspect reportedly moved to a nearby popular shopping district. There, he launched a knife attack at the Eslite department store, a well-known commercial and cultural landmark. Police said the stabbings took place on the first and fourth floors of the store, where the suspect allegedly targeted multiple victims, most of them suffering stab wounds to the neck.

Details On The Casualties

Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai, quoted by the Associated Press, said one of the victims was a pedestrian who collapsed after being attacked and was already in cardiac arrest before reaching the hospital. Another injured person reportedly suffered respiratory complications caused by inhaling smoke from the grenade.

Authorities confirmed that six people were hospitalised following the attack, while three succumbed to their injuries. Security forces quickly sealed off the affected areas, and police increased patrols around major public locations in the city as a precaution.

Details About Suspect's Identity Emerge After Attack

Further details about the suspect emerged after the incident. According to CNA, Chang Wen was wanted by authorities for failing to report for reserve military training in November last year, an offence under Taiwan’s mandatory military service laws. Police are examining whether this issue had any connection to the attack.

The incident has sparked concerns over public safety in crowded urban spaces, with officials assuring the public that the situation is under control. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and the events that led to the suspect’s death.