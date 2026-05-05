3 Dead As Small Aircraft Crashes Into Residential Building in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte; Dramatic Visuals Surface |

Brazil: A small aircraft carrying five people crashed into a residential building in southeastern Brazil’s Belo Horizonte on Monday, leaving three dead and two injured, according to officials.

Dramatic visuals of the crash have surfaced online, capturing the exact moment the aircraft collided with the building. Additional footage showed a severely injured individual sitting on a staircase inside the building moments after the crash, while parts of the aircraft remained lodged in the structure’s wall.

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Details On The Crash

The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft took off from Pampulha Airport, located around 8 km from the city centre. The plane, which was headed for Sao Paulo, remained airborne for only a few minutes before it went down and slammed into a three-storey residential structure, triggering panic in the densely populated neighbourhood.

Fire department officials confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot were killed instantly in the crash. Three passengers were rescued from the wreckage in critical condition and rushed to nearby hospitals. However, hours later, the Minas Gerais state government reported that one of the injured passengers had succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to three. The remaining two survivors are currently hospitalised and are said to be in stable condition.

Despite the intensity of the impact, authorities confirmed that no residents inside the building were injured, and the structure did not suffer major damage. Emergency teams swiftly reached the site and carried out rescue and containment operations.

Another Crash Reported In Brazil, Earlier This Year

The crash has once again raised concerns about aviation safety in Brazil. In a separate incident earlier this year, a small aircraft crashed in Sao Paulo’s Barra Funda area shortly after takeoff on February 7, killing both occupants, the pilot and the aircraft’s owner. Debris from that crash had struck a bus and a motorcyclist, injuring multiple bystanders.

New video shows the moment the small plane crashed west of São Paulo, Brazil, this morning 👀pic.twitter.com/cjKSSlhuNb — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 7, 2025

Authorities have launched an investigation into the Belo Horizonte crash to determine the cause. Initial reports suggest no immediate indication of mechanical failure, but officials have not ruled out any possibilities.