26-Year-Old Unemployed Andhra Man Dies By Suicide In US; Debt-Ridden Father Awaits His Body

Iraganaboyina Chandu | X

A 26-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide in the United States. The deceased has been identified as Iraganaboyina Chandu. Chandu had recently completed his master's degree at DePaul University in Chicago and was a native of Kurnool district.

Chandu had been struggling to find a job in recent weeks and was deeply distressed about being dependent on his family, according to ABP News. Reportedly, he was worried about being a burden on his father, who works as a security guard. Chandu’s body was found at his residence in the US.

The Indian diaspora in the US have started a fundraiser with a goal of $120,000 (₹1,13,81,256) to support the bereaved family in bringing Chandu's body back home. By Thursday, around $60,000 had already been received, reflecting an outpouring of support.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I request @RamMNK to kindly ensure the smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains," Minister for Human Resources Development in the state and Son of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu posted on X, responding to an NRI user from Amravati who posted requesting him for Support of India Cargo Pickup in Chicago.

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Responding to which Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu wrote,". @naralokesh anna, Spoke to @saibollineni garu and coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process. We will do our best to support the family in these tough times."

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Chandu’s educational qualifications included a BTech from CMR College of Engineering in Hyderabad, followed by postgraduate studies in the US, which he completed in March 2025.

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He had also gained professional experience, having worked as a developer with Dell since June last year.