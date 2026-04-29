Chennai Shocker: Owner Of Popular Saree Brand Sree Sai Silks Killed By Her Unemployed Husband, Accused Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

A tragic case of suspected murder-suicide has shaken Chennai’s Nanganallur neighbourhood after a 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute before taking his own life on Monday.

The incident occurred at a residence in Thillaiganga Nagar, Nanganallur, where Subramanian (52) lived with his wife Nagalakshmi (42). Police said the woman was discovered with severe injuries, while the man was later found hanging in another room of the house.

Authorities believe the violence followed a heated argument between the couple earlier that day.

Son alerted through whatsapp message

The couple’s younger son, Shailash (18), a first-year dental student in Chennai, received a disturbing WhatsApp message from his father while attending college. The message read: "Your mother and I will no longer be at home. I have kept food for you. Come home and eat."

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Alarmed by the text, he rushed back home and made the shocking discovery. His elder brother, Harish Bharadwaj (21), is currently pursuing medical studies in Russia.

Financial stress and frequent quarrels

Police investigations revealed that Nagalakshmi managed silk saree businesses in both Nanganallur and Anna Nagar and was the family’s primary earning member. Subramanian was reportedly unemployed and allegedly demanded money from his wife, which often led to arguments.

Two years ago, following a dispute, he had moved to Madurai to stay with his sister. Despite living separately, Nagalakshmi continued sending him financial support through online payments. He reportedly returned to Chennai around ten days before the incident, after which tensions resurfaced.

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Sequence of events under probe

Investigators suspect Subramanian left the house after an argument, purchased a sickle, and later returned to attack his wife. After the assault, he is believed to have died by suicide inside the residence.

Police sources also indicated that Nagalakshmi had been facing financial pressure related to her business operations, which may have contributed to ongoing stress within the household.

Officers from the Adambakkam police station recovered the bodies and sent them to Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations, according to reports. A detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.

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Netizens remember Nagalakshmi's 'smiling face'

Netizens expressed shock and were saddened with this news. They spoke about how divorce process should be made easier so that no woman has to tolerate abuse. One user wrote, "This is why divorce needs to be more common and acceptable. He didn’t deserve a wife and family."

Another wrote, "I had also seen the saree reels and wanted to buy. So cruel. Just to think about her sons. What a waste of a human the husband was Om Shanti to the departed."

A third said, "Jobless man jealous of wife's business killed her and then he was scared that he'll be caught by the police and ended his own life! Sons will be traumatised."