22 Indians Aboard Two Commercial Vessels Hijacked Off Yemen, Somalia | X - MowliidHaji

Two commercial vessels with a total of 22 Indian nationals on board have been hijacked in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia, according to officials and maritime security reports.

Tanker boarded by six armed persons

The Seamull tanker, also known as SIBU 1, has 16 Indians among its 20-member crew. The vessel issued a distress call after it was approached 136 nautical miles east of Al Mukalla, Yemen, according to shipping monitor Vanguard.

"The tanker has reportedly been boarded by six armed persons, who are now in control of the vessel and redirecting it towards Somalia," said the EU's Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO).

Reports said the crew was safe and the vessel's movements were being monitored.

The United States sanctioned the Seamull tanker in December last year, identifying it as one of the vessels in Iran's "shadow fleet" accused of exporting Iranian oil through deceptive shipping practices.

The tanker is among four vessels operated by UAE-based Qatrat Alnada Almasi Ship Management that transported Iranian petroleum products, including naphtha and gasoil, on multiple occasions and called at Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen.

Six Indians aboard vessel seized off Somalia

In a separate incident, the Cameroon-flagged M/V LUTUF was hijacked off Somalia's Puntland coast on Aug 17.

The vessel has six Indian nationals among its 10-member crew and was carrying Turkish military equipment as well as communications and satellite equipment, according to an AP report citing a Somali official.

The condition of the crew remains unclear.

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Somali piracy resurges

The hijackings come amid a reported resurgence in Somali piracy, with several merchant vessels being held by pirate groups in the region.

Piracy was widespread off Somalia in the 2000s and peaked in 2011 before international naval deployments and new security measures for commercial shipping helped curb attacks.

However, attacks have surged again since April. Five cargo ships are currently being held hostage, with the latest vessel seized near the Somali coast on Monday.

Authorities and maritime security agencies continue to monitor the situation and assess the safety of the Indian crew members.