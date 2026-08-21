Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack Case: Trial Against Six Absconding Accused Moves Closer As Police Begin Proclamation Process | PTI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday submitted an interim report on the process to serve the proclamation order on the six accused wanted in 26/11 terror attack case.

On Friday, special public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam, informed the court that the proclamation order issued on June 30 has been sent to the ministry of home affairs, which has also acknowledge the receipt of the same on August 3. The order would later be sent to interpol to serve it to the accused who are residing in Pakistan.

The prosecution has moved a fresh plea for proclamation against the six absconding accused as a mandatory compliance to begin the trial against them in their absence. The prosecution can begin the trial as per the new law, against the absconding accused after they fail to appear before the court even after they declared as proclaimed offenders.

The prosecution on Friday told the court that it needs more time to process the proclamation and serve it to the accused. The court has now scheduled the hearing on September 14, for prosecution to submit the report on the status of the proclamation.

After the procedural compliance, the court may order to proceed for the trial against the accused in their absence noting that they have voluntarily waived their right of physical appearance. The court can later appoint a lawyer from legal aide cell to represent these accused and the prosecution can proceed to lead the evidence against them.