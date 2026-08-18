210 Indian Peacekeepers Honoured With UN Medal For Exceptional Service In South Sudan | X @AIRNewsHindi

More than 200 Indian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have received the prestigious UN Medal in recognition of their exceptional service.

“A proud moment for #India's Blue Helmets. In Juba, #SouthSudan, 210 #Indian peacekeepers, including 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, were awarded the @UN Medal for their exceptional service with #UNMISS," the UN Mission in South Sudan said in a post on X on Monday.

The mission said the courage and compassion of Indian peacekeepers continued to protect lives and advance peace through crises, medical emergencies and lifesaving missions.

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India is the second-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping and currently provides more than 4,200 military and police personnel, including 155 women.

Indian personnel serve in UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, the Middle East, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

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As of April 2026, India was the largest troop contributor to UNMISS, with 1,775 Indian military personnel deployed with the mission.