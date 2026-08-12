21 Civilians Allegedly Killed In Balochistan Strikes; BLA Steps Up Attacks Across Province

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Violence has escalated sharply in Pakistan’s Balochistan province following reports of alleged Pakistani military air operations in and around Sorab and Gwadar. According to a News18 report published on August 12, 2026, citing top intelligence sources, the strikes allegedly killed at least 21 civilians, including women and children.

The reported strikes are said to have taken place in or near populated civilian areas rather than exclusively at suspected militant positions. However, the claims have not been independently verified, while Pakistani authorities had not provided a detailed public account of the reported operation at the time of the report.

Internet and telecommunications disruptions in parts of the province have also complicated efforts to independently verify casualty figures and details emerging from the affected areas.

Protests reported in Sorab and Gwadar

The alleged military action reportedly triggered protests in Sorab and Gwadar, with residents demanding accountability and condemning the reported strikes.

Activists have linked the latest unrest to longstanding grievances in Balochistan, including allegations of enforced disappearances, repeated security operations, restrictions on political activity and disputes over the province’s political representation and natural resources.

Balochistan has remained at the centre of a decades-long separatist insurgency, with armed groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carrying out attacks against Pakistani security forces and other targets.

BLA reportedly launches attacks across multiple districts

Following the reported strikes, the BLA is said to have carried out a series of coordinated attacks across several parts of Balochistan.

According to the News18 report, a police station in Chagai was destroyed in a bombing, with three security personnel reportedly killed. In Yakmach, armed attackers allegedly ambushed commercial vehicles and hijacked a truck.

Security convoys and vehicles also reportedly came under attack along the Khuzdar RCD Highway and in Wadh. In Manguchar Bazaar, militants allegedly targeted a checkpoint using explosions and gunfire, while an attack on a military camp was also reported in Jhao.

The casualty figures and individual claims surrounding these attacks could not be independently verified.

Cycle of military operations and militant retaliation

The latest developments reflect the continuing cycle of military operations and militant retaliation that has fuelled instability across Balochistan.

The province has witnessed several major attacks in 2026. In January, the BLA carried out coordinated attacks across multiple districts, targeting security installations and other locations. Pakistani authorities subsequently launched counterterrorism operations against the group.

The BLA has repeatedly described its armed campaign as a struggle for greater Baloch rights and independence, while Pakistan considers the organisation a major security threat and has accused militant groups operating in the province of receiving external support.

Claims remain difficult to independently verify

The latest allegations remain fluid. While reports have cited intelligence sources and local accounts regarding civilian casualties in Sorab and Gwadar, independent verification has been difficult because of reported communication disruptions.

Social media accounts have circulated varying casualty figures and additional claims about the alleged strikes, but these have not been independently established. Some claims have also been disputed or described as misinformation.

As of the latest available reporting, there is no independently confirmed account establishing the precise number of civilians killed in the alleged airstrikes or the full extent of casualties from the subsequent BLA attacks.

The developments underline the worsening security situation in Balochistan, where political grievances, demands over resource control, allegations of human-rights abuses and an entrenched separatist insurgency continue to fuel tensions.