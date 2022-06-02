2017 London Bridge attack: What happened, who who were the attackers and how many victims were there

On 3 June 2017, a terrorist vehicle-ramming and stabbing took place in London, England. A van was deliberately driven into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then crashed on Borough High Street, just south of the River Thames. The van's three occupants then ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people in and around restaurants and pubs.

In March 2017, five people had been killed in a combined vehicle and knife attack at Westminster. In late May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena After the Manchester bombing, the UK's terror threat level was raised to "critical", its highest level, until 27 May 2017, when it was lowered to severe.

The June 3 attack was carried out using a white Renault Master hired earlier on the same evening in Harold Hill, Havering. Three terrorists wearing stab-proof vests drove a van into pedestrians at 50mph on London Bridge before attacking revellers around Borough Market with hunting knives.

Police identified two of the attackers as Pakistani-born Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Morrocan Rachid Redoune, 30. The third attacker, also Morrocan-born, was Youssef Zaghba.

The 22-year-old had been arrested at Bologna Airport in March 2016 when he tried to travel to Syria via Turkey.

What happened in the London Bridge attack?

In a rampage lasting little over eight minutes, the terrorist gang stabbed and slashed at innocent victims with 12-inch blades.

After ploughing a white van into several pedestrians on London Bridge, the killers ran down a flight of stairs at the side of London Bridge towards Cafe Brood near Borough Market.

The terrorists then ran down the road and began to attack drinkers in the nearby Mudlark pub before entering Borough Market itself.

An eyewitness said it was not long before they had completed a loop of the market and came back to Cafe Brood before continuing onto the Black and Blue restaurant where they were finally gunned down by police.

After the attack police evacuated many of the survivors from Borough Market to Liverpool Street where they took witness statements and kept them inside until Sunday morning.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the depraved attack as a chilling video emerged showing three jihadis calmly strolling past a pub during their van and knife rampage.

One officer was seriously wounded before heroic cops gunned down extremists minutes after the first emergency call at 10.08pm.

A minute's silence was observed in the UK on June 6 at 11am to remember the victims while events of remembrance will take place on the one-year anniversary of the attack on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

How many people died?

Eight people died and 48 others were injured.

The victims were taken to six hospitals around the capital.

The first victim was named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, a charity worker from British Columbia.

Her family revealed she used to work in a shelter for the homeless before deciding to move to Europe to be with her fiancé.

At an inquest into the victim's deaths her partner revealed how she'd kissed and said she loved him before dying in his arms minutes later.

James McMullan, from Hackney, East London, was named as the second victim by his grieving sister Melissa, who said: “Words will never be able to match his essence.”

Xavier Thomas, 45, Ignacio Echeverria, 39, Alexandre Pigeard, 27, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Sara Zelenak, 21, were also killed along with many others.