20 Killed, 50 Injured As Pakistan Forces Crack Down On PoK Election Boycott Protesters | Video | X @ZahBaluch

At least 20 people were reportedly killed and more than 50 injured in the past 24 hours as security forces cracked down on protesters boycotting the ongoing legislative elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to local sources and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The violence was reported in Rawalakot's Dreik area, where protesters were allegedly fired upon during demonstrations. Among those reportedly killed was Usman Nazir, the brother of JAAC spokesperson Umar Nazir Kashmiri.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The JAAC, which has been leading protests against the elections over its demand to abolish 12 reserved legislative assembly seats, alleged that security forces used live ammunition against demonstrators. Pakistani authorities, however, disputed the reported death toll and accused protesters of opening fire on security personnel. The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.

The latest unrest comes amid weeks of protests in the region. According to reports, authorities have deployed thousands of additional security personnel, suspended internet and mobile services in several areas, and imposed restrictions as polling continues in phases until August 10.

India has previously described the protests as a consequence of Islamabad's policies in the region and reiterated its position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India.

(With inputs from PTI)