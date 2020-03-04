19 dead after tornado rips through Nashville

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee on early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people.

One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state Capitol were closed, and some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting began.