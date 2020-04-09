150 members of Saudi Royal Family test positive for coronavirus, King Salman and Mohammed bin Salman under self-isolation

frequent According to reports, up to 150 members of the Saudi royal family have tested positive for the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

King Salman and Mohammed bin Salman have self-isolated to avoid the spread of the virus.

More than 500 beds are being prepared at the elite King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh as doctors witness a surge in COVID-19 positive cases every passing day.

"Directives are to be ready for VIPs from around the country," said the facility operators.

The 84-year-old King of Saudi Arabia has isolated himself on an island palace near Jeddah and the crown prince has placed himself near the Red Sea coast.

The Saudi royal family has about 15,000 estimated members and their frequent travel to European countries might be the possible reason for testing positive for the virus.

Saudi Prince and governor of the capital Riyadh, Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in intensive care after contracting the virus, according to The New York Times.

The reported cases are nearing the 3,000 mark with 41 deaths in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.