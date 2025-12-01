15 Nations Condemn China For ‘Systematic’ Human Rights Abuses At UN Assembly |

New York: A coalition of 15 countries issued a collective statement during the Third Committee of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, denouncing what they referred to as serious, ongoing, and systematic human rights abuses by China at home and abroad, according to a report by Phayul.

The group, representing Albania, Australia, Czechia, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Palau, Paraguay, San Marino, Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom, publicly presented a joint declaration that expressed "deep concern" over the human rights record of the Chinese Communist Party. Observers noted that this coordinated effort was particularly direct and widely supported, as reported by Phayul.

The statement accused the Chinese government of overseeing a vast system of oppression that encompasses arbitrary detentions, forced labour, illegal mass surveillance, significant curbs on religious and cultural freedoms, and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities.

Referring to "credible reports," the signatories emphasised a persistent trend of abuses directed against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, Tibetans, Christians, Falun Gong practitioners, and other vulnerable populations.

The countries pointed out are practices such as the forced separation of children from their families through state-run residential schools, torture inflicted on detainees, and the devastation of cultural and religious heritage sites.

These actions, the statement asserted, breach fundamental human rights and China's commitments under international law, as highlighted by the Phayul report.

The coalition also raised alarms about the situation in Hong Kong, noting that the city's previously strong civil liberties and rule of law have been "severely eroded" due to increasing control from Beijing.

The statement criticised the issuance of arrest warrants and monetary bounties on activists residing outside Hong Kong for exercising their freedom of expression, labelling these actions a serious threat to global democratic principles, as reported by Phayul.

The countries expressed concern regarding the widespread deployment of digital tools to monitor and suppress dissent. "Online and offline," the statement noted, "state censorship and surveillance are employed to manage information, restrict public discussion, and punish those who contest official narratives." The harassment of journalists, human rights advocates, and lawyers, along with transnational repression, has fostered a "climate of fear aimed at silencing criticism," the governments cautioned.

The joint declaration made two urgent demands of Beijing: to immediately and unconditionally free all individuals detained solely for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including those practising their religion, activists, and community leaders, and to adhere fully to its obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international treaties China has ratified.

The signatories further called on UN member states to continue exerting pressure on Beijing, urging the global community to support accountability initiatives and ensure that credible allegations of abuses are thoroughly investigated and addressed, as cited in the Phayul report.

