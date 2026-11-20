15 Arab And Islamic Nations Welcome UK, Australia Sanctions Against Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank, Call For Global Action |

Amman: Fifteen Arab and Islamic countries have welcomed the decisions of the United Kingdom and Australia to impose sanctions in response to Israeli settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, calling for greater international accountability against entities and individuals involved in settlement expansion and annexation policies.

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In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Egypt and Niger expressed support for international measures, including sanctions, against those responsible for settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The ministers also welcomed the United Kingdom's decision to impose sanctions on an organisation accused of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

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The joint statement said the ministers "express support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those that support, facilitate or implement settlement expansion and annexation policies".

The ministers reiterated their strongest condemnation of Israel's continued settlement policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly the E1 settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem. They also expressed hope that the decisions taken by the UK and Australia would encourage other members of the international community to follow suit.

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According to the joint statement, the ministers considered the measures taken by the UK and Australia to be in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016), as well as the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice dated July 19, 2024.

The statement further underlined the obligation of all states not to recognise as legal the situation arising from Israel's unlawful occupation or render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the occupation.

"In this regard, they reiterate their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the ministry statement said.

The foreign ministers also condemned the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and called for the full and immediate implementation of US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

According to the statement, the implementation of the plan is necessary to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace.

The ministers further underscored that Gaza is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Emphasising the need for a political resolution to the conflict, the statement said that the only viable path towards achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace was the implementation of the two-State solution.

The ministers called for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian State based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)