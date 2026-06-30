14 Undertrial Prisoners Escape From Prison Van In Pakistan’s Punjab After Throwing Chilli Powder At Police

Police launch search operations after 14 undertrial prisoners escaped from a prison van in Pakistan’s Punjab during transport to Adiala Jail. | AI Representational Image

Islamabad, June 30: At least 14 undertrial prisoners escaped while being transported to Adiala Jail in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Police recaptured four of the escapees, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining 10, The Express Tribune reported.

Prison Break Incident

The incident took place on Monday when 36 undertrial prisoners were being taken back to the jail after appearing before the Kahuta tehsil court near Rawalpindi.

As the prison van reached the Chakian area under the jurisdiction of Sihala Police Station in Islamabad, escort personnel heard shouting and commotion from inside the prisoners' compartment.

Chilli Powder Attack

Police said Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, who was leading the escort team, opened the compartment to intervene. The inmates allegedly threw red chilli powder into the eyes of the police personnel before fleeing in different directions.

While four prisoners were swiftly recaptured and taken back into custody, 10 others managed to escape. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

Search Operation Underway

While four prisoners were swiftly recaptured and taken back into custody, 10 others managed to escape. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the remaining fugitives.