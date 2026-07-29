13 Indian Sailors Trapped At Ukraine Port As Black Sea Attacks Intensify

At least 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard a cargo ship at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port as drone and missile attacks continue near the Black Sea, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI).

The union said the crew is facing a "terrible and life-threatening situation", living under the constant threat of a direct strike as fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies around the port.

The union also released a video purportedly filmed from aboard the vessel, showing thick plumes of smoke rising near the port. Urging authorities to act swiftly, the FSUI warned that each passing day is increasing the risk to the stranded crew as the security situation continues to deteriorate.

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The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has appealed to the Centre, the shipowners, the vessel's flag state and other concerned authorities to take immediate steps to evacuate the crew.

The union said the cargo vessel, MV AMIR1, has 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indians, and warned that the danger to their lives is escalating with each passing day as the ship remains stranded in the conflict zone.

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Earlier on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said all crew members aboard MV Amir 1, a Tanzanian-flagged general cargo vessel stranded at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, are safe despite missile strikes in the vicinity, the Hindustan Times reported.