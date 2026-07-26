MEA Advises Indians To Avoid High-Risk Black Sea Shipping Jobs Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution before accepting employment on commercial vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea region, citing the deteriorating security situation amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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In the advisory issued on Sunday, the MEA warned that commercial ships in the region continue to face serious threats, including missile and drone attacks. It noted that the conflict has already claimed the lives of five Indian seafarers since April 2026.

The advisory comes days after a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa. According to the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, two crew members are safe, while the status of the remaining two is still being verified.

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The latest warning follows a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea. On July 18, an Indian seafarer was killed after the merchant vessel MV Omorfi was attacked while transiting the region, marking the second such incident involving Indian crew members within a week.

The MEA advised seafarers to carefully evaluate the risks before taking up assignments in the region. It urged them to verify vessel routes, security arrangements, insurance coverage, emergency protocols and employment terms, while ensuring contracts comply with international maritime standards and include provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation and compensation.

The ministry also asked Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their families, follow safety advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other relevant authorities, and stay connected with Indian missions in the region through emergency helplines if assistance is required.